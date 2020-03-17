Coronavirus: UEFA Euro 2020 postponed until summer 2021

Europe’s football governing body UEFA have postponed Euro 2020 by a year to allow all the domestic leagues to complete their remaining fixtures. The football calendar has been seriously affected by the coronavirus pandemic which has forced UEFA to take such a drastic step.

The decision comes after a meeting between representatives of UEFA’s 55 member associations, boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro. The Norwegian football association revealed the news through their Twitter handle, which also claims that Euro will be played between 11th June and 11th July in 2021.

It was initially scheduled to kick off on 12th June later this year. Women’s Euro, on the other hand, has been moved to 2022 from 2021.

