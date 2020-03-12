Bosnia-Herzegovina urge UEFA to postpone Euro 2020 play-off against Northern Ireland

UEFA has been asked to postpone Bosnia-Herzegovina’s Euro 2020 play-off against Northern Ireland, due to take place later this month.

Bosnia-Herzegovina have called on UEFA to postpone their Euro 2020 play-off against Northern Ireland because of coronavirus worries.

The Football Federation of Bosnia-Herzegovina (NFSBIH) has written to European football’s governing body to outline its case for the March 26 game in Zenica to be called off.

It has told UEFA the spread of coronavirus in Bosnia-Herzegovina is becoming more serious, resulting in public events being banned, with entry to the country barred to citizens of countries including Italy, Germany, France and Spain.

Bosnians and Herzegovinians returning to their homeland from such countries face a 14-day quarantine period and self-isolation if they come from areas where COVID-19 has been detected.

With their squad spread across large parts of western Europe, the Bosnia-Herzegovina national team would be depleted.

“NFSBIH is asking once again that all the risks be considered that would arise in the event of this match,” said the federation on its website.

On Wednesday, the NFSBIH said it had been told the Euro 2020 play-offs would not be postponed “due to the impossibility of setting new dates in the competition calendar”.

The tournament is due to begin in June, with the March 26 play-off semi-finals involving 16 teams due to be followed by play-off finals five days later.

Bosnia-Herzegovina has cancelled all youth football in the country and said professional league matches will be played behind closed doors.