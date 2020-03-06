UEFA president optimistic that coronavirus will not affect Euro 2020 schedule

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has opened up on the threat the coronavirus outbreak poses on the upcoming Euro 2020. The quadrennial tournament is set to kick off on 12th June and will run for a full month with 12 host cities all around Europe.

The coronavirus outbreak has given UEFA a headache as multiple sporting events around the world continue to get affected. However, as per Ceferin, the European football governing body has made adequate arrangements and he is optimistic that the tournament will go ahead as planned.

The UEFA president also confirmed that there will be no reduction in the number of host cities.

“It’s obviously a serious thing,” he said in an interview with Sky Sports. “It’s something that we will have to deal on top of all the other issues that we have to deal with, we organise many events. But I’m optimistic. I still think that things will be under control way before the Euros start. So, I’m not worried about it.

“We are not so far that we would speak about concrete scenarios when the Euros starts. Again, I would like to stress, we are calm, and we are confident. For now, everything is under control.

“I don’t want to even think about it (reduce number of host nations) because we are, for now, sure that everything will go exactly as planned. We already reserved the hotels [in London for the semi-finals and final at Wembley], it would be a problem if it doesn’t happen.

“Being full of panic, shouting all days, threatening, doesn’t mean you take it seriously. You take it seriously if you assess the situation properly but, at the same time, calmly and without panicking.”