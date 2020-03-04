Ronald Koeman upbeat about Memphis Depay’s recovery from knee injury

Ronald Koeman provided an update on Memphis Depay’s possible availability for the Netherlands at Euro 2020.

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman is positive about Memphis Depay’s recovery from a knee injury ahead of Euro 2020.

The Lyon star ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in December, putting him in doubt for the upcoming European Championship.

However, Koeman is upbeat about the 26-year-old’s recovery ahead of the tournament in June and July.

“We have regular contact. I went to him in Rome. I know about his recovery,” he told a news conference after the draw for the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League was held on Tuesday.

“It looks positive. It’s a long way for him still.”

Koeman added: “We don’t have the certainty he will make the Euros. He has a long way to go.

“Time will tell if he will be fit.”

Depay had scored 14 goals and provided two assists in 18 games in all competitions before his injury.

The Netherlands will face Ukraine, Austria and a play-off winner in Group C at the tournament.