PSV and Netherlands youngster Donyell Malen undergoes knee surgery

With Memphis Depay already set to miss Euro 2020, Netherlands could now be without Donyell Malen, who could be out for the season

Donyell Malen’s participation in Euro 2020 is in doubt after the young striker underwent knee surgery that will likely mean he misses the rest of the season.

Malen, 20, had a minor operation on his left knee in Pittsburgh, with PSV confirming on Saturday that the surgery had been successful.

However, the forward, who has scored 18 goals for club and country this term, is now set to miss the remainder of the campaign.

It means his chances of making Netherlands’ Euro 2020 squad have been dealt a significant blow, while Ronald Koeman is likely to be left without another striking option following Memphis Depay’s season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury.

“We may assume that Donyell Malen had successful surgery. There were no complications after surgery,” said PSV’s medical manager Dr Wart van Zoest.

“Donyell will stay here [Pittsburgh] for at least two weeks before he returns to Eindhoven to start his thorough rehabilitation programme.”

Malen suffered the injury in PSV’s 3-1 defeat to Feyenoord on December 21.