Italy can compete with the best at Euro 2020 – Federico Chiesa

Portugal and France will be in contention, but Federico Chiesa thinks Italy are capable of challenging for glory at Euro 2020.

Federico Chiesa is confident Italy will be able to compete with the strongest teams at Euro 2020.

Italy have been drawn alongside Turkey, Wales and Switzerland in Group A and will face each of them at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The Azzurri won all 10 of their qualifying matches and are unbeaten in 14 games since losing 1-0 to Portugal in the Nations League in September 2018.

Chiesa, who scored his first senior international goal in a 9-1 thrashing of Armenia last November, acknowledged there will be plenty of competition at Euro 2020 but backed Italy to make an impact at the tournament.

“There are a lot of strong sides. France who won the 2018 World Cup are really strong, Portugal with Cristiano Ronaldo, so it’s going to be really tough to win it,” Chiesa told Fiorentina’s website.

“I feel we are a very strong side, we have a fantastic coach. Roberto Mancini taught us a lot in the last period. He taught us how to play [with] a lot of possession, a lot of intensity.

“We saw our game develop a lot and that was showed by the results we got. Our qualification with all the victories we had in the group showed we are a really strong team and we can do a lot at the Euros.”

He added: “Getting called up for Euro 2020 would be a great achievement but I have to earn it through my performances with Fiorentina.”

Highlights: #ItalyArmenia – How the side made it ten wins from ten in #EURO2020 qualification with a convincing display in Palermo Immobile

Zaniolo

Barella

Romagnoli

Jorginho

Orsolini

Chiesa pic.twitter.com/Ks2jG9ehRW — Italy (@azzurri) November 20, 2019

Fiorentina have endured a difficult campaign and return from the mid-season break with Giuseppe Iachini at the helm, having sacked Vincenzo Montella after a 4-1 loss to Roma on December 20.

The Viola sit 15th in Serie A, three points clear of the relegation zone.

“The new coach came in and wasted no time in teaching us his tactics and how he wants us to play,” said Chiesa.

“He’s upped the tempo in training because he believes in hard work. I do too, and hopefully we can have a good second half of the season.”