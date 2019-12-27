Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the ‘most meaningful’ trophy he has won in his career so far

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed the trophy which he believes is the most prestigious one in hs cabinet. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star has won various accolades in a glorious career including five UEFA Champions League trophies, Euro 2016 and multiple league titles and other domestic tournaments.

Recently, in an interview, the Portuguese legend revealed that he believes his Euro2016 victory with Portugal was the most meaningful yet. He went on to state that he ‘cried, laughed, suffered, screamed’ and even got drunk after the final before adding that he remembered that he never drinks only after drinking a glass of champagne.

“The European Championship with Portugal was the most meaningful trophy I have won so far,” Ronaldo recently revealed in an interview with DAZN.

“It is was an incredible and unforgettable night: I cried, laughed, suffered, screamed, got drunk. I cried so much that I was dehydrated after the game, I drank a glass of champagne and immediately remembered that I never drink. But the day was so special, it was the most important trophy of all time.”