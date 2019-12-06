Barcelona? If they come, they come – Ronald Koeman addresses Camp Nou speculation

Ronald Koeman is focused on leading the Netherlands, not rumours linking him to Barcelona.

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman dismissed speculation linking him to LaLiga champions Barcelona.

Koeman has emerged as a possible option for Barca should Ernesto Valverde leave, with the Dutchman’s Netherlands contract containing a clause that would allow him to depart for Camp Nou following Euro 2020.

The 56-year-old spent six years at Barca as a player before later having a spell as Louis van Gaal’s assistant from 1998 to 2000.

Koeman, however, is focused on his job with the Netherlands ahead of next year’s European Championship.

“I have two more years left on my contract with the [Dutch] national team and I do not like to talk about Barcelona,” Koeman said at an event in Barcelona.

“It’s uncomfortable for a lot of reasons; I currently have a job and it’s not fair to talk about this.

“If they come, they come; and if they don’t, they don’t. There are more important things [to worry about] in life.”

The Netherlands are in Group C for Euro 2020, alongside Ukraine, Austria and a play-off winner.

Koeman’s side will open their campaign at home to Ukraine in Amsterdam on June 14.