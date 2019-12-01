Euro 2020 draw: Spain coach Luis Enrique ‘looking on the bright side’

Spain coach Luis Enrique was happy with the draw for Euro 2020, where his side will face Sweden and Poland.

Luis Enrique was “looking on the bright side” after Spain were handed a good draw for the group stage at Euro 2020.

Spain will face Sweden, Poland and a play-off winner in Group E, with all their games to be played at San Mames in Bilbao.

The three-time European champions avoided the ‘group of death’ – featuring France, Germany and Portugal – and Luis Enrique was satisfied.

“It’s about always looking on the bright side,” the Spain coach told reporters.

“If we had to face France or Portugal, finishing first or second we would have avoided them until the end, which is not bad either way. Now future planning doesn’t make much sense.

“I’m happy for the draw and to come back to represent the Spanish national team. Now let’s wait for the months to pass to arrive at the competition.”

With Spain playing at home, Luis Enrique said San Mames was among Europe’s best stadiums.

“For me, without any doubt, San Mames is one of the most beautiful stadiums in Europe, along with Wembley. It’s wonderful, beautiful,” he said.

“The atmosphere that we are going to live there will be full of support and I hope not to disappoint, that we can do great in the group stages and win the three games.”

Spain will begin their campaign against Sweden on June 15.