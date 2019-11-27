Romania promote Under-21 coach ahead of Euro 2020 play-off

Mirel Radoi has taken charge of Romania ahead of their Euro 2020 play-off against Iceland, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

Romania have appointed Mirel Radoi as their coach ahead of next year’s Euro 2020 play-off with Iceland, the Romanian Football Federation (RFF) has announced.

His appointment was ratified by members of the RFF’s executive committee on Tuesday and he will succeed Cosmin Contra after he resigned from the role last week.

Radoi moves up to the senior squad after impressing as the coach of Romania’s Under-21 side, who reached the semi-finals of this year’s UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

That performance meant Romania qualified for the Olympics for the first time in 56 years, earning promotion for Radoi.

He will lead Romania into a play-off in Reykjavik in March with the winners of that tie taking on either Bulgaria or Hungary for a place at Euro 2020.