Dortmund’s Thomas Delaney out until 2020 with torn ankle ligaments

Borussia Dortmund will be without Thomas Delaney until January after the midfielder suffered a serious ankle injury in action for Denmark.

Thomas Delaney has suffered torn ligaments in his right ankle and will be out of action until January.

Borussia Dortmund confirmed the nature of the 28-year-old’s injury on Wednesday after he returned from international duty.

Midfielder Delaney was substituted 13 minutes into Denmark’s crucial Euro 2020 qualifier against Republic of Ireland on Monday, unable to assist his country as they secured a 1-1 draw to qualify for the finals.

Delaney has played six times in the Bundesliga this season, having appeared 30 times last term following his move from Werder Bremen.