WATCH: Gareth Bale celebrates with ‘Wales, Golf, Madrid-In that order’ flag after Euro 2020 Qualification

Real Madrid and Wales superstar Gareth Bale has taken a sly dig at his club after celebrating Wales’ Euro 2020 qualification with the now-famous ‘Wales, Golf, Madrid – In that order’ flag. The Dragons defeated Hungary 2-0 to seal qualification to Europe’s premier international football tournament.

The ‘Wales, Golf, Madrid – In that order’ flag was introduced by the Wales fans after Bale admitted that he is more excited to play for his country than Real Madrid. “With Wales, I’m speaking my own language and feeling more comfortable.

“I definitely have a bit more excitement playing for Wales. I’ve been with most of the players, especially the older ones, since we were in the Under-17s. It’s like playing with your mates down the park on a Sunday.

“But it still doesn’t change what I give on the pitch. I always give 100% wherever I am, and that’s what I always strive to do,” Bale had said.

Following the win over Hungary, the Welshman celebrated with his teammates, holding the ‘Wales, Golf, Madrid’ flag which might not have gone down well with Real Madrid fans.

