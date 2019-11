Ryan Giggs: Wales Euro 2020 qualification one of the best days of my life

Ryan Giggs is one of the most decorated players in football history but, as a manager, Wales have given him one of his best days.

A delighted Ryan Giggs hailed one of the best days of his life after Wales secured a place at Euro 2020 with a 2-0 win over Hungary.

Aaron Ramsey was the hero in Cardiff, scoring a goal in each half as Wales clinched the second qualifying spot behind Croatia in Group E – earning a shot at matching their Euro 2016 exploits following a semi-final run.

An uneven start to his first campaign in charge meant Giggs’ men needed to win both of their closing matches to progress.

Victory in Azerbaijan over the weekend before success before their fervent home support saw them come good when it mattered.

“It’s doesn’t get any better,” Wales manager Giggs told Sky Sports. “It’s amazing. From where we were in the summer with those two defeats [away to Croatia and Hungary], credit to the lads the way they’ve come back.

“They’ve show grit, determination and quality. It’s one of the best days of my life.”

Ramsey’s injury problems meant the Juventus star was making his first start of qualification on Tuesday.

“He’s just showed that quality, that class,” Giggs said. “The finishes… we missed him, but better late than never, I suppose.”

Having never managed to represent Wales at a major tournament as a player, Manchester United great Giggs will revel in leading his country on such a grand stage.

“To be honest I haven’t really thought about that,” he added, referencing those playing disappointments.

“It’s one of the greatest days of my life. There was a lot of hard work put in. Not only am I blessed with a good set of players but also the best staff I could ask for.

“The atmosphere every time we play in Cardiff… the fans are part of it. I was watching it in 2016 – you could tell the fans loved it then and they’ll love this even more.”