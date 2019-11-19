Spain will be led by Luis Enrique at Euro 2020, after his return to the role of coach was confirmed by the RFEF.

Luis Enrique has returned to the role of Spain coach and will lead the 2010 world champions at Euro 2020.

The former Barcelona and Roma boss began a leave of absence in March and officially resigned in June as his young daughter, Xana, battled bone cancer. She died in August.

Robert Moreno replaced Luis Enrique and won each of his three matches while overseeing the team in a caretaker capacity and recorded a further four wins and two draws after stepping into the position on a permanent basis.

However, Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales confirmed on Tuesday that Luis Enrique will re-assume charge of the two-time European champions, and rejected any talk of the governing body mismanaging the situation.

“On Sunday [RFEF sports director Jose Francisco] Molina spoke with Robert Moreno, and Robert Moreno said he wanted to know now what is going to happen. Molina told him to wait until after games, but if Luis Enrique wants to return to his job we will consider it,” Rubiales said.

“On Monday, we received a message from Robert Moreno, who said he would not stand in way of Luis Enrique returning.

3.3 – Spain have averaged 3.3 goals per game under Robert Moreno (20 goals in 6 games), the highest average of any Spanish manager with at least two games in charge. Optimism. pic.twitter.com/4HlXF8VYyO — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 18, 2019

“The first person who knew that Luis Enrique wanted to return, even before us at the federation, was Robert Moreno.

“We have always acted with respect and transparency. And we have kept our word. The federation has acted coherently with everyone. We are loyal to Luis Enrique and the person who occupied his job.”

Moreno, who will not resume his former role as an assistant, reportedly left the Wanda Metropolitano in tears following Monday’s convincing 5-0 victory over Romania, officially his sixth game as head coach.

Ahead of the Romania match, Spain’s final qualifying fixture, he reportedly learned of the RFEF’s plans to replace him and is said to have been upset with the handling of Luis Enrique’s return.

Moreno skipped the usual post-match media conference, which was reportedly his own decision.

In September, Moreno said of Luis Enrique: “If one day he wants to return, I will be happy to step aside and work with him.”

Ex-Celta and Girona head coach Juan Carlos Unzue is instead expected to take over as assistant as the team builds towards Euro 2020.