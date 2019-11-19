Reports: Ex-Barcelona manager to return as Spain head coach, Robert Moreno bids tearful goodbye

Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is all set to make a return as Spain head coach ahead of UEFA Euro 2020. Robert Moreno, who stepped in for Enrique after he had to take a break following his daughter’s untimely demise because of bone cancer in June, bid a tearful goodbye to the Spanish first team after their 5-0 win over Romania on Monday.

According to reports in Cope (via Marca), the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have approached the former Barcelona boss and are ready to reappoint him to prepare the side for Euro 2020. Moreno, who was assistant manager to Enrique, had accepted in September this year that he would make way for him once he decides to return. “I would step aside,” he had said.

Forward Gerard Moreno, who scored twice in La Roja’s 5-0 victory over Romania and midfielder Saul Niguez had their say on the rumours surrounding Spain’s head coach role as well.

“In the end we can’t do anything, we just have to focus on training and doing as best as we can. We support the coach and his staff,” said Moreno.

“We don’t know anything, I can’t speculate. Robert’s work has been reflected on the pitch and we’re all happy with him,” Niguez claimed.