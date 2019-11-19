Switzerland cruise past Gibraltar to book Euro 2020 spot

Cedric Itten scored twice as Switzerland booked their place at Euro 2020 with a comfortable win over Gibraltar.

Their nervy 1-0 win over Georgia on Friday kept them top of Group D ahead of the final round of fixtures and they never looked in danger of relinquishing that position with a dominant display.

Cedric Itten – who scored the winner against Georgia – set them on their way after 10 minutes, with Ruben Vargas and Christian Fassnacht adding further goals after the interval.

The hosts pulled one back through Reece Styche in the 74th minute – just their third goal of the qualifying campaign – but Switzerland reasserted their superiority through Loris Benito, a second goal from Itten and a late strike from Granit Xhaka.

The result meant Vladimir Petkovic’s side finished top of Group D on 17 points – one point ahead of Denmark, who also qualified for next year’s tournament after a 1-1 draw with Republic of Ireland.