Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at Luxembourg pitch, calls it ‘potato field’

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has slammed Luxembourg for its pitch, also calling it a “potato field” following Portugal’s 2-0 win over them on Sunday in the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers.

Ronaldo scored his 99th international goal during the game – but still did not perform up to expectations as the reigning European Champions qualified for the 2020 edition of the tournament. And while speaking after the game, the 34-year-old blamed his poor showing on the rugged pitch prepared by the groundsmen of Luxembourg.

“It’s difficult to play on these pitches — it was a potato field, I don’t know how teams of our level are supposed to play on these pitches,” he told reporters, before adding:

“It wasn’t a good spectacle but we did our job. I’m looking forward to my fifth European Championship.”

Ronaldo also revealed that he had not been fully fit over the past few weeks, adding that Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri was right to substitute him as early as the 55th minute, during their recent Serie A clash against AC Milan.

“In the last three weeks, I have been playing with limitations,” he said, before adding:

“But there was no controversy – you (the media) created that.”

“I tried to help Juventus. Nobody likes to be substituted but I understood because I wasn’t in such good shape,” he concluded.

Quotes via Reuters.