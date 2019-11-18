WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo ‘steals’ Diogo Jota’s goal to score his 99th for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his ninety-ninth international goal against Luxembourg, as he took Portugal to the 2020 UEFA Euro. However, the skipper seemed to have caused quite the uproar for ‘stealing’ the goal from Diogo Jota, who was close to breaking his national team duck. Watch the goal here.

Watch the goal below:

A similar situation happened with Cristiano Ronaldo himself earlier this month. Juventus faced Lokomotiv Moscow and the Bianconeri were given a free-kick early in the match, with the Portuguese superstar stepping up to take it.

Ronaldo hit the freekick which seemed to be headed for the goal after goalkeeper Guilherme had spilt it. However, Aaron Ramsey applied a boot to it at the last moment to steal the goal off his teammate, for which he later apologized.

Meanwhile, Portugal advanced to the 2020 UEFA Euro following a two-nil win over Luxembourg. The reigning Euro and UEFA Nations League champions finished second in their qualifier group, behind Ukraine and could face a nightmare draw.