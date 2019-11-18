Harry Kane matches Dixie Dean as England equal boys of ’66

England’s 2019 vintage drew level with the World Cup winners from 1966 as Harry Kane was once again on target against Kosovo

Harry Kane and England wrapped up a prolific 2019 with a 4-0 Euro 2020 qualification win against Kosovo on Sunday.

Next year, Gareth Southgate’s team will hope to emulate their country’s greatest ever side by winning a major tournament at Wembley.

England’s current vintage are at least the equal of Alf Ramsey’s World Cup winners in one way already – their 38 goals scored in 2019 is the same number that the Three Lions managed in a seminal 1966.

Only once, in 1909, have England managed more goals in a calendar year, when they scored 39 in just seven games.

38 – Only in 1908 (39 goals) have England scored more goals in a calendar year than they have during 2019 (38 goals). Style. pic.twitter.com/wSU7DKL0So — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 17, 2019

Kane’s individual haul of 12 equalled the record for an England player in a calendar year, standing alongside Everton great Dixie Dean’s efforts in 1927 and George Hilsdon in 1908.

The Tottenham star has now netted in each of his past six international appearances and is the only England player to do so in the post-war era – matching his own efforts between October 2017 and July 2018.