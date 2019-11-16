Roberto Mancini revels in breaking Italy wins record

Italy made history with their Euro 2020 qualifying win over Bosnia-Herzegovina, much to the delight of Roberto Mancini.

Roberto Mancini revelled in watching his Italy side break new ground in Friday’s 3-0 Euro 2020 qualifying win at Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Francesco Acerbi, Lorenzo Insigne and Andrea Belotti were on target as the already qualified Azzurri maintained a 100 per cent record in Group J after nine matches.

The result marked a 10th consecutive victory for Italy, a feat no other Azzurri side has ever managed.

It broke the previous best achieved by Vittorio Pozzo’s side between 1938 and 1939, a fact that brought plenty of joy to head coach Mancini.

#EuropeanQualifiers #Mancini: “I’m happy with the record, to go above a legend like Pozzo means a lot but the road is still long. We did well to put the game on track early on.” #BOSITA 🇧🇦🇮🇹 0-3 #VivoAzzurro — Italy (@azzurri) November 15, 2019

“It’s pleasing. We’ve beaten a mythical feat, and this can only be a pleasure,” Mancini told Rai Sport.

“Tonight I saw a great Italy performance. We knew it wouldn’t be an easy game, even though they had nothing to play for, but we immediately got on the right track.”

Mancini has rotated with his central striker through qualifying, with Belotti earning the nod ahead of Ciro Immobile this time and backing up his double against Liechtenstein last time out.

“If they score it’s better for us and we hope they continue in this way in matches during the Euros,” Mancini said of his striker options.

Mancini identified a fault, though, saying: “We played too far back. When you are tired you have to stand taller because if you are convinced you’ve won the game you risk opening it up again.”