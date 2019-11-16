Teemu Pukki sparks party as Finland make history by sealing Euro 2020 berth

Teemu Pukki scored twice on an historic night for Finland, who will finally grace a major tournament when they appear at Euro 2020

Finland qualified for a major tournament for the first time by defeating Liechtenstein 3-0 to book their place at Euro 2020.

Delighted fans flooded the pitch at full-time of the Group J fixture at the Telia 5G Areena in Helsinki as Finland guaranteed second place behind Italy.

Jasse Tuominen opened the scoring in the 21st minute and Finland were really dreaming when Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki doubled the lead from the penalty spot midway through the second half.

A second for Pukki with 15 minutes remaining ensured the celebrations could really begin for the home fans.

The result means Bosnia-Herzegovina can only reach the Euros via the play-offs.