Abraham: Gomez boos detrimental to England

England’s players have “moved on” from the drama of recent days and Tammy Abraham wants supporters to do the same.

Tammy Abraham urged England fans to get behind the squad leading into Euro 2020 following the “unacceptable” treatment of Joe Gomez on Thursday.

Boos were heard at Wembley when Liverpool defender Gomez entered the 7-0 qualifying victory over Montenegro as a second-half substitute.

The 22-year-old had days earlier been involved in altercation with England team-mate Raheem Sterling, who was subsequently dropped from the matchday squad.

Gareth Southgate admitted to being perplexed by the reception Gomez received and Manchester City forward Sterling took to Twitter to describe it as “wrong”.

Chelsea’s Abraham agreed, telling reporters: “We’re all England, if we’re players or fans.

“We said after the game it was unacceptable. We don’t need that really. He’s a great player.

“Things happen in football, things happen between team-mates. It’s about dusting yourself [off] and just moving on. As you can see, we’ve all done it at England, we’ve all moved on from the situation.

“We need everyone to be together. At times like that, we need the fans to lift us up and help us. Going into tournaments, we need it.”

especially after a difficult week for him to be booed when he came on tonight was wrong. I’ve taken full responsibility and accepted the consequence.

I felt as though I had to say this get home safe every one #Euro2020 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) November 14, 2019

The booing of Gomez added a sour note to what had otherwise been an exceptional outing for England.

Harry Kane marked the Three Lions’ 1000th match with a quickfire hat-trick and Southgate’s men confidently confirmed their qualification for Euro 2020.

Abraham rounded out the scoring with his first international goal, a close-range finish from Jadon Sancho’s pass.

The striker has been in brilliant form for Chelsea this season and has big ambitions for club and country.

Asked if England can win the Euros, he replied: “I believe so. Bigger dreams, hopefully. Being at the Euros, winning it, top four or top two in the Premier League, just believing.

“The sky’s the limit. Hopefully, hopefully – I don’t want to jinx myself.”