Raheem Sterling leaps to Joe Gomez’s defence after Liverpool star is booed by fans at Wembley

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has leapt to the defence of England teammate Joe Gomez after the Liverpool star was booed by a section of fans at Wembley. Gomez was coming on for Mason Mount in the Three Lions’ 7-0 victory over Montenegro when boos rang around the stadium.

Sterling, who was dropped for one match by England head coach Gareth Southgate after a scuffle with Gomez, took to Twitter to explain why it was wrong from the fans’ part to jeer the youngster. The Manchester City star was involved in an on-field bust-up with the Liverpool youngster during the two sides’ Premier League meeting last week.

The duo were involved in another altercation when they met up at the England camp for the Three Lions’ fixtures against Montenegro and Kosovo.

To all the @England fans, I wanted to leave things at it was but tonight I have to speak again : it was hard for me to see my team mate get booed for something that was my fault. Joe hasn’t done anything wrong & for me to see someone who keeps his head down and work hard.. — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) November 14, 2019

especially after a difficult week for him to be booed when he came on tonight was wrong. I’ve taken full responsibility and accepted the consequence.

I felt as though I had to say this get home safe every one ❤️ #Euro2020 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) November 14, 2019

Very strange reaction there… a smattering of boos when Joe Gomez came on. Bizarre. His behaviour has been impeccable after the bust-up. You could see Raheem Sterling clapping him from the stands when Gomez came on. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) November 14, 2019