Raheem Sterling leaps to Joe Gomez’s defence after Liverpool star is booed by fans at Wembley

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has leapt to the defence of England teammate Joe Gomez after the Liverpool star was booed by a section of fans at Wembley. Gomez was coming on for Mason Mount in the Three Lions’ 7-0 victory over Montenegro when boos rang around the stadium.

Sterling, who was dropped for one match by England head coach Gareth Southgate after a scuffle with Gomez, took to Twitter to explain why it was wrong from the fans’ part to jeer the youngster. The Manchester City star was involved in an on-field bust-up with the Liverpool youngster during the two sides’ Premier League meeting last week.

The duo were involved in another altercation when they met up at the England camp for the Three Lions’ fixtures against Montenegro and Kosovo.

 

