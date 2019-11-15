WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo inches towards 100 international goals with yet another hat-trick

Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t have the best last few weeks with Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri taking him off in two consecutive matches. However, the Portuguese talisman roared back to form with a hat-trick vs Lithuania in the Euro 2020 Qualifiers and helped his side register a 6-0 win.

Ronaldo opened the scoring for the Seleccao in the sixth minute from the spot before doubling their lead with a sumptuous strike from the edge of the box. Pizzi, Goncalo Paciencia and Bernardo Silva added three more goals for their national team before their captain returned to score the team’s sixth goal of the night and complete his hat-trick in the 65th minute.

Here are all three of Ronaldo’s goals on the night as he reached 98 international goals.

Boa vitória equipa! 💪🇵🇹

Estamos a um passo do apuramento! #todosporportugal pic.twitter.com/ckzFpJWQVV — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 14, 2019

The only Ronaldo can do is score penalties, yen yen yen but your MCM doesn’t even score an offside goal for his country. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/9VieWmyPwP — Farouq Goni (@omargonee) November 14, 2019