Comeback win over Kosovo sends Czech Republic to Euro 2020

After completing a 2-1 turnaround against Kosovo, the Czech Republic confirmed their place at the Euro 2020 finals.

The Czech Republic secured their qualification for Euro 2020 with a dramatic comeback win over Kosovo in Thursday’s crucial Group A encounter.

Kosovo – who are guaranteed a play-off place thanks to their efforts in the UEFA Nations League – needed to avoid defeat at Doosan Arena to keep their chances of automatic qualification alive.

The visitors looked set to cause an upset when Sheffield Wednesday forward Atdhe Nuhiu put them ahead with a superb header in the 50th minute.

But the Czechs fought back, Alex Kral’s stunning hit pulling them level before the midfielder provided the assist for Ondrej Celustka’s winner eight minutes later as Jaroslav Silhavy’s side completed the comeback to book their place at next year’s tournament.

Elsewhere in Group A, leaders England wrapped up progression with a thumping 7-0 demolition of Montenegro at Wembley.

Earlier on Thursday, Turkey ensured their qualification with a 0-0 draw against Iceland – a result which also guaranteed France’s spot in the finals, with the world champions coming from behind to defeat Moldova 2-1.

Despite a 6-0 win over Lithuania, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick, reigning champions Portugal must beat Luxembourg in their final match to take their place at the finals.

Spain, Belgium and Italy had already confirmed their places last month, with Ukraine, Russia and Poland having also sealed qualification.