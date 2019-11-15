Fans hail Cristiano Ronaldo as he completes career’s 55th hat-trick for club and country

Cristiano Ronaldo roared back to form as he helped Portugal defeat Lithuania 6-0 to qualify for Euro 2020. The Juventus star scored in the seventh, 22nd and 65th minute to complete his career’s 55th hat-trick for club and country.
Here’s how his fans reacted to yet another hat-trick from the Portuguese talisman.
🇵🇹 @Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 55 hat-tricks for club & country in his career ⚽️⚽️⚽️#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/CDiONFLYRp
— UEFA EURO 2020 (@UEFAEURO) November 14, 2019
07′: ⚽️
22′: ⚽️
65′: ⚽️
Cristiano Ronaldo scores a hat-trick for Portugal and is two away from reaching 100 goals. pic.twitter.com/wZ4E0MsPh4
— Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 14, 2019
Cristiano #Ronaldo has now scored 12 goals for Portugal this year alone.
That’s more than what Leo Messi has Scored For Argentina in the Last 3 years!(11 goals)
Things Media won’t Show you. pic.twitter.com/LNBxL5qGjv
— femi 🇳🇬 (@_the_virgin) November 14, 2019
International goals:
– Cristiano Ronaldo: 98
– Brazil’s squad combined: 75
– Spain’s squad combined: 63
– England’s squad combined: 50
– The rest of Portugal’s squad combined: 43
Unbelievable. Just unbelievable. https://t.co/k2HqYxL1WN
— SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 14, 2019
Ronaldo:
⚡9th International Hattrick
⚡30+ goals in 13 Season (Joint with Pele)
⚡98 International Goals (11 short of Ali Daei’s 109)
⚡55th Career Hattrick
Stannin’ of all Stans, Cristiano Ronaldo 🥂⚡🥂 pic.twitter.com/Uya2L2TXgi
— Don👑Corleone (@UmarZubyr) November 14, 2019
Ronaldo performance today shows that he can still perform with good players around him not like garbage juve players #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/MPRZLmJHmu
— DATTIE 🇳🇬 (@Khonamiee) November 14, 2019
Before a few days, Leo Messi achieved a hat-trick with FCB.
Today Ronaldo tells Messi, Hey I’m here and scores a hat-trick also tonight.
What an amazing night from CR7 ❤️#Ronaldo #كريستيانو_رونالدو pic.twitter.com/Xv5s21WpgQ
— • مـــغـتــربــ • (@s51266010) November 14, 2019
Messi is a barca legend Ronaldo is a football legend. #Ronaldo
— femi 🇳🇬 (@_the_virgin) November 14, 2019
Ronaldo is The Greatest Of All Time
Juventus doesn’t deserve him
— Dr. Hausakoko (@sir_virgi69) November 14, 2019