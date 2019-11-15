Fans hail Cristiano Ronaldo as he completes career’s 55th hat-trick for club and country

Cristiano Ronaldo roared back to form as he helped Portugal defeat Lithuania 6-0 to qualify for Euro 2020. The Juventus star scored in the seventh, 22nd and 65th minute to complete his career’s 55th hat-trick for club and country.

Here’s how his fans reacted to yet another hat-trick from the Portuguese talisman.

🇵🇹 @Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 55 hat-tricks for club & country in his career ⚽️⚽️⚽️#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/CDiONFLYRp — UEFA EURO 2020 (@UEFAEURO) November 14, 2019

65′: ⚽️ Cristiano Ronaldo scores a hat-trick for Portugal and is two away from reaching 100 goals. pic.twitter.com/wZ4E0MsPh4 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 14, 2019

Cristiano #Ronaldo has now scored 12 goals for Portugal this year alone.

That’s more than what Leo Messi has Scored For Argentina in the Last 3 years!(11 goals)

Things Media won’t Show you. pic.twitter.com/LNBxL5qGjv — femi 🇳🇬 (@_the_virgin) November 14, 2019

International goals: – Cristiano Ronaldo: 98

– Brazil’s squad combined: 75

– Spain’s squad combined: 63

– England’s squad combined: 50

– The rest of Portugal’s squad combined: 43 Unbelievable. Just unbelievable. https://t.co/k2HqYxL1WN — SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 14, 2019

⚡9th International Hattrick

⚡30+ goals in 13 Season (Joint with Pele)

⚡98 International Goals (11 short of Ali Daei’s 109)

⚡55th Career Hattrick Stannin’ of all Stans, Cristiano Ronaldo 🥂⚡🥂 pic.twitter.com/Uya2L2TXgi — Don👑Corleone (@UmarZubyr) November 14, 2019

Ronaldo performance today shows that he can still perform with good players around him not like garbage juve players #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/MPRZLmJHmu — DATTIE 🇳🇬 (@Khonamiee) November 14, 2019

Before a few days, Leo Messi achieved a hat-trick with FCB.

Today Ronaldo tells Messi, Hey I’m here and scores a hat-trick also tonight.

What an amazing night from CR7 ❤️#Ronaldo #كريستيانو_رونالدو pic.twitter.com/Xv5s21WpgQ — • مـــغـتــربــ • (@s51266010) November 14, 2019

Messi is a barca legend Ronaldo is a football legend. #Ronaldo — femi 🇳🇬 (@_the_virgin) November 14, 2019