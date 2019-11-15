France and Turkey qualify for Euro 2020

A goalless draw against Iceland saw Turkey through to Euro 2020, with world champions France also progressing.

Turkey ensured they and France qualified for Euro 2020 by holding out for a 0-0 draw against Iceland on Thursday.

Senol Gunes’ side withstood substantial late pressure from their visitors, with Merih Demiral making a stunning goalline clearance to preserve parity in Istanbul.

The stalemate means Turkey edge to the top of Group H on 20 points, one ahead of France, who face an apparent formality at home to Moldova later on Thursday.

Didier Deschamps’ world champions are three points ahead of Iceland in third and qualify by virtue of having a superior head-to-head record.

As things stand, a spot in the play-offs in March awaits Iceland.

Turkey and France join Belgium, Italy, Russia, Poland, Ukraine and Spain as confirmed participants at Euro 2020.