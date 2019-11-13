Gareth Southgate reveals why Raheem Sterling, Joe Gomez bust-up went public

Raheem Sterling was surprisingly left out of the England squad that was set to play a Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro, and it became clear that this was because of a bust-up with Joe Gomez in the England camp.

Gareth Southgate revealed that the behaviour was unacceptable, and Sterling faced the brunt of the repercussions, missing out on a chance to represent his country against Montenegro.

Now, the England manager has explained his actions and the need to go public so quickly.

“I wouldn’t normally speak at this stage but there have been statements coming out of our camp it is important to speak publicly about this so that the players don’t need to deal with that moving forward,” Southgate said in a press conference.

Southgate defends decision to drop Sterling after Gomez fallout

“I think I’m dealing with a very young squad and we’re in a sport where emotions often run high.

“Raheem in his post last night explained that for a very brief moment, his emotions ran over. It would be correct to say that was not the same for Joe. These things happen in football.

“My priority is always the care and wellbeing of all of my players. All of my players. Then, you have a decision to make as to whether there needs to be further which is the right thing for the group moving forward, which is my reason for not selecting Raheem for the game Thursday.

“In regards to whether that should be made public or not, when you’ve made a decision like that, it’s going to be public Wednesday or Thursday anyway. I’d have to deal with it then, I’d rather deal with it now, so we can all focus on the game. The decision has been made. We move forward.”