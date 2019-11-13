Chelsea star reveals what happened after Raheem Sterling, Joe Gomez England bust-up

Raheem Sterling found himself left out of the England squad that takes on Montenegro in the nation’s next Euro 2020 qualifier after a reported bust-up with teammate Joe Gomez, and plenty of stories about the incident are now coming through.

Sterling sent out a message regarding the incident on social media, and assured the world that everything was fit and fine between him and Gomez after an obviously heated exchange.

Fellow England International Callum Hudson-Odoi has now spoken in a bit of detail about what he saw took place during the altercation.

“We have moved on it,” Hudson-Odoi said, per Goal.

“We have all discussed it as a team, we have had a little talk with each other, and make sure everything is OK. We just want to move on as a team and focus on the game on Thursday.

“I wasn’t really there, I didn’t see anything. I don’t even know what happened, I just heard about it.

“They all had a discussion, [and are] moving on as a team. And now we are just focusing on the game on Thursday.”

The Chelsea star then spoke about the influence that Sterling had on him and how he continues to be an inspiration.

“Raheem’s a very nice guy, he’s very encouraging, very positive about everything he does.

“When I first came in [to the squad], I didn’t expect him to be so nice. Of course he is a nice person but when you see somebody always welcoming you, just talking to you, giving you advice on how he plays and just being around you a lot it makes you feel so welcome in the team. All the other boys around were just being positive making sure you’re doing well, and everyone’s going good.

“Someone like Raheem is like an idol to me. The position he plays, and what he’s doing for club and country, is an amazing thing, which I will try to replicate myself. It is an amazing feeling to have someone like him doing what he’s doing and being around you every time. I want to keep learning off what he does. He is a nice person to be around, very positive.”