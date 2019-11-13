Everton midfielder Fabian Delph withdraws from England squad

England have confirmed that Fabian Delph will play no part in their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo due to injury.

Everton midfielder Fabian Delph has withdrawn from England’s squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo after failing to recover from a hamstring injury.

Delph sustained the injury during the 1-1 draw with Tottenham on November 3 and sat out Everton’s 2-1 win at Southampton on Saturday.

The 29-year-old still joined up with England on Monday, but after being assessed by the medical team it has been decided he will continue his rehabilitation at Everton.

England boss Gareth Southgate has opted against calling up a replacement ahead of Thursday’s home meeting with Montenegro and the trip to Kosovo three days later.

Delph has been capped 20 times by England since making his debut in 2014, though he has yet to feature in Euro 2020 qualifying.