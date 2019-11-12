Raheem Sterling responds to Joe Gomez bust-up and being dropped by England

Raheem Sterling was unceremoniously dumped from the England national football team squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro after a reported bust-up with Joe Gomez, and the Manchester City forward has now issued a statement regarding the incident.

In an Instagram post, Sterling clarified what exactly went on, and did appear to apologise for what happened, while suggesting that both players have moved on from what happened.

“First and foremost everyone knows what the game means to me!” Sterling wrote on Instagram.

“Everyone knows that I am not that way inclined and more to the point. Both Joe and I have had words and figured things out and moved on. – We are in a sport where emotions run high and I am man enough to admit when emotions got the better of me.

“We move this is why we play this sport because of our love for it – me and Joe Gomez are good we both understand it was a 5-10 second thing it’s done we move forward and not make this bigger than it is.

“Let’s get focus on our game on Thursday.”

The pair had earlier clashed on Sunday’s crunch Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool.