Gareth Southgate explains why Raheem Sterling was suddenly dropped from England squad

In a rather shocking bit of news coming in from the England national football team camp, Raheem Sterling has been suddenly dropped from the squad for an upcoming Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro.

Daily Mail are reporting that Sterling grabbed the neck of his teammate Joe Gomez in the players’ canteen at St. George’s Park, sparking a confrontation between the pair just a day after they clashed in the Premier League at Anfield.

Sterling and Gomez were involved in a bust up on the pitch during Manchester City’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, and in the aftermath of this incident, England boss Gareth Southgate has decided to leave Raheem Sterling out of his nation’s next Euro 2020 qualifier.

“The FA can confirm Raheem Sterling will not be considered for Thursday’s EURO 2020 qualifier against Montenegro as a result of a disturbance in a private team area at St. George’s Park today,” the English FA said in a statement.

“We have taken the decision to not consider Raheem for the match against Montenegro on Thursday,” Gareth Southgate said.

“One of the great challenges and strengths for us is that we’ve been able to separate club rivalries from the national team. Unfortunately the emotions of yesterday’s game were still raw,” he added.

“My feeling is that the right thing for the team is the action we have taken. Now that the decision has been made with the agreement of the entire squad, it’s important that we support the players and focus on Thursday night.”