Anthony Martial still part of Didier Deschamps’ France thinking

Didier Deschamps excluded Anthony Martial from his latest France squad but the Manchester United forward remains in his thinking.

Anthony Martial is still very much part of France’s plans going forward despite missing out on selection this time around, says head coach Didier Deschamps.

Manchester United forward Martial has been in fine form for the Red Devils since returning from the thigh injury that ruled him out for two months three weeks ago.

The 23-year-old has scored three goals in his past six outings and has linked well with Marcus Rashford and Daniel James at Old Trafford.

However, Martial – whose last international appearance came in a friendly against Russia in March 2018 – has again been omitted for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers with Moldova and Albania.

Deschamps, though, says he is likely to be included in the future.

“He was part of the French team on a regular basis, but recently he was often injured,” he said.

“He came back not so long ago and it’s going well in his role as a central striker with Manchester United.

“But for a long time he’s been part of the players likely to be called.”

Olivier Giroud is included despite the experienced striker’s limited game time for Chelsea this season.

The 33-year-old has made just six appearances and played just 120 minutes of Premier League football.

Giroud continues to be selected regularly by Deschamps, the former Arsenal forward having earned his trust.

“Maybe that means something but it’s mostly what happened on the pitch that means something,” he added.

“If he is the one I used the most, do not forget either the ratio of matches and goals.

“There are not many in front of him in terms of goals in the history of the France team. He did the right thing, he answered the trust.”

Deschamps also expects Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe to be fit to feature even though he missed the 2-1 Ligue 1 win at Brest on Saturday with a muscular issue.

“He [Mbappe] has not arrived yet, [but] will be there,” Deschamps said. “There was a communication between the two doctors on the fact it was a precaution.

“There was no particular concern compared to our deadline of Thursday.”