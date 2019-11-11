Wolves winger Adama Traore is to undergo tests on the injury that will prevent him from joining up with Spain for the first time.

Adama Traore will have medical tests to determine the severity of an injury that has forced his withdrawal from the Spain squad, with Pablo Sarabia taking his place.

Traore – who had reportedly been close to declaring for Mali, the country of his parents – was called into Robert Moreno’s squad for the first time on Saturday as a replacement for Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno.

But the winger suffered an injury in the 2-1 win over Aston Villa the following day and will be unable to feature in the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Malta and Romania, with Spain aiming to clinch top spot in Group F.

It remains to be seen if the problem will keep him sidelined for Wolves after the international break, with Traore set for tests on Monday.

He told the website of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) : “Unfortunately, I will not be able to attend the call-up of the national team because of an injury in the game we played this Sunday against Aston Villa.

OFICIAL | Traoré causa baja por lesión y le sustituye Pablo Sarabia Traoré: “No podré acudir a la llamada de la @SeFutbol por lesión. Doy las gracias al seleccionador por su confianza. Trabajaré para tener la oportunidad de volver.” https://t.co/2LXHT1vFXz pic.twitter.com/lrhBic50Vq — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) November 10, 2019

“I am sorry I cannot be in this squad, but I will continue working to be in the best possible condition for the next lists, God willing.

“I want to give thanks for the confidence that the coach has placed in me. This Monday I will have medical tests at my club, Wolves, to know the extent of the injury.”

Traore, 23, represented his birth nation Spain at various youth levels through to Under-21, but a career with the senior side for a long time had seemed unlikely.

Media speculation in recent weeks claimed he had chosen to represent Mali, as a photo of him holding the African nation’s jersey circulated on social media last week.

Some criticised his call-up, suggesting Spain had only selected Traore in an attempt to stop him featuring for Mali, which would have prevented him from future appearances for La Roja.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Sarabia takes his place in the selection.