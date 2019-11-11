Fans shocked as Spain unveils ‘ugly’ Euro 2020 home shirt

Having already lifted the UEFA Euro Cup thrice – in 1964, 2008 and 2012 – Spain will be looking for a fourth title during the Euro 2020, but it is doubtful as to whether they will be dressed appropriately for the occasion.

The Spanish Football Federation launched their new home kit for the Euro 2020 on Monday, and fans seem to hate it.

The shirt has a black cross which divides it into various shades of red on the chest portion, but as the cross is not symmetrical, it looks odder than expected in my own opinion.

Readers are welcome to judge for themselves. Take a look at the images of Spain’s new Euro 2020 home shirt brought to you by Adidas, right below:

Nuestro fútbol nos diferencia, nuestro fútbol nos une. Os presentamos la nueva equipación de la @sefutbol con la que disputaremos la próxima @euro2020. #UnidosPorUnReto @adidas_es pic.twitter.com/UMVsGcFeiq — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) November 11, 2019

The tweet has been witnessing mixed responses over the past one hour, with most fans calling the new shirt “ugly” and “unattractive”.

Most of the reply tweets are in Spanish, but upon translating, the readers will get to know that the general tone is that of disappointment and anger.

“If the challenge was to make the ugliest shirt possible, you have achieved it!” said a fan, while another added: “The ugliest in 50 years.”

“Oye, @SeFutbol, Just look at people’s comments! WE DON’T WANT THAT T-SHIRT, IT’S HORRIBLE!” A third supporter summed up the situation.

Check out some of the best reactions here:

Muy apropiada teniendo en cuenta que nos vamos a quedar a cuadros en la Euro — Nicolás Martí (@nMarti__) November 11, 2019

Si el reto era hacer la camiseta más fea posible, lo habéis conseguido!!! — Cristiano (@CristianoPL_CR) November 11, 2019

Por los suelos habéis dejado a la camiseta, por los suelos!!! — Getafe (@Getafe2) November 11, 2019

La más fea en 50 años — Todo correcto? (@JamesGaymer) November 11, 2019

Oye, @SeFutbol , simplemente mirad los comentarios de la gente!! NO QUEREMOS ESA CAMISETA, ES HORRIBLE!! — R0bE SayS… (@RobeLTDP) November 11, 2019

Inspirada en las baldosas de mi casa pic.twitter.com/CxnPCHvX7F — Pablo López Riquelme (@Pablolr_10) November 11, 2019

Que cada uno haga su parte y luego las juntamos — Dani Ortega (@daniel10fo) November 11, 2019

Yo creo que es una revancha de Adidas. — Víctor Salamanca (@victormunitis18) November 11, 2019

Que horror 😰 de equipación por favor!!!!!#Adidas 😪 🇪🇸 — 𝚃ℴ𝑛𝑦.𝒸ℴ𝓂 (@14JoseA) November 11, 2019

Dios mío que camiseta más fea jajajajajaja — Sergio🤘⚡ (@SergioKendry) November 11, 2019

Sus muertos que fea es — Jořge (@getajorge) November 11, 2019

Pero esto que eeeeess?🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/976ttWKmsG — ivan vicente (@ivanmontecarlo7) November 11, 2019

