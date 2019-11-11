EURO |

Fans shocked as Spain unveils ‘ugly’ Euro 2020 home shirt

Having already lifted the UEFA Euro Cup thrice – in 1964, 2008 and 2012 – Spain will be looking for a fourth title during the Euro 2020, but it is doubtful as to whether they will be dressed appropriately for the occasion.

The Spanish Football Federation launched their new home kit for the Euro 2020 on Monday, and fans seem to hate it.

The shirt has a black cross which divides it into various shades of red on the chest portion, but as the cross is not symmetrical, it looks odder than expected in my own opinion.

Readers are welcome to judge for themselves. Take a look at the images of Spain’s new Euro 2020 home shirt brought to you by Adidas, right below:

The tweet has been witnessing mixed responses over the past one hour, with most fans calling the new shirt “ugly” and “unattractive”.

Most of the reply tweets are in Spanish, but upon translating, the readers will get to know that the general tone is that of disappointment and anger.

“If the challenge was to make the ugliest shirt possible, you have achieved it!” said a fan, while another added: “The ugliest in 50 years.”

“Oye, @SeFutbol, Just look at people’s comments! WE DON’T WANT THAT T-SHIRT, IT’S HORRIBLE!” A third supporter summed up the situation.

