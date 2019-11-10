Rodrigo Moreno ruled out of Spain qualifiers through injury

Spain forward Rodrigo Moreno injured his back in Valencia’s victory against Granada and has been forced to pull out of La Roja’s squad.

Rodrigo Moreno has been ruled out of Spain’s upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers after sustaining a back injury in Valencia’s 2-0 win against Granada on Saturday.

The 28-year-old was on Friday named in Robert Moreno’s 23-man squad for the home game with Malta on November 15 and the visit of Romania three days later.

However, he was substituted seven minutes into the second half of Valencia’s LaLiga clash with Granada and will sit out both fixtures.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation confirmed his withdrawal on Twitter but have yet to announce who will be called up in his place.

OFICIAL | Rodrigo Moreno, lesionado, causa baja en la convocatoria de la selección nacional. La @rfef informará próximamente del jugador que lo reemplazará. pic.twitter.com/odbvsvqUET — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) November 9, 2019

Speaking after his side’s victory over Granada, Valencia head coach Albert Celades said: “Rodrigo was replaced because he had back problems. We don’t think it’s serious but for now we do not know any more.”

Rodrigo has appeared in seven of Spain’s eight Euro 2020 qualifiers and scored a late equaliser against Sweden last month to seal their place in next year’s finals.