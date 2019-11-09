AZ youngsters Boadu and Stengs win call-up to Netherlands squad

Two of AZ’s rising stars, Myron Boadu and Calvin Stengs, are in the Netherlands squad for this month’s Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Myron Boadu and Calvin Stengs have been called up to the Netherlands squad for the first time for the Euro 2020 qualifiers with Northern Ireland and Estonia.

The rising AZ stars were included in Ronald Koeman’s 25-man squad, which was announced on Friday.

Boadu, 18, has 13 goals and five assists in 21 appearances this season in the Eredivisie and Europa League, scoring twice and setting up another in the 5-0 win at Astana on Thursday.

Twenty-year-old Stengs has eight goals and eight assists in 22 games in the same competitions.

Koeman has left out Marco Bizot, Hans Hateboer, Donyell Malen and Tonny Vilhena, who had all been on the provisional 28-man squad list, while Mohamed Ihattaren of PSV was omitted following a discussion with Oranje’s head coach.

A draw against Northern Ireland at Windsor Park on November 16 will be enough to secure Netherlands’ place at the Euro 2020 finals.

They host Estonia at Johan Cruijff ArenA in their final qualifier on November 19.

Netherlands squad:

Jasper Cillessen (Valencia), Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord), Jeroen Zoet (PSV); Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), Daley Blind (Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (PSV), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Joel Veltman (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Inter); Donny van de Beek (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Davy Propper (Brighton and Hove Albion), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Kevin Strootman (Marseille), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool); Ryan Babel (Galatasaray), Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Myron Boadu (AZ), Luuk de Jong (Sevilla), Memphis Depay (Lyon), Quincy Promes (Ajax), Calvin Stengs (AZ), Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg).