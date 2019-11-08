Dani Olmo gets first senior Spain call, Morata returns & Rodri selected

There is a new name in the Spain squad in Dani Olmo, while Roberto Moreno has had to manage injury concerns, calling up Rodri.

Dani Olmo has been named in the senior Spain squad for the first time for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers, while Alvaro Morata has been recalled.

Coach Roberto Moreno has boosted his attacking options ahead of matches against Malta and Romania, although Spain have already booked their place in next year’s finals.

That includes a call-up for Olmo, who starred as Spain won the European Under-21 Championship in June.

The winger, who came through Barcelona’s famed academy, has subsequently impressed for Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League, scoring four times through the qualifying rounds and the group stage to date.

Morata is also included, alongside Borussia Dortmund forward Paco Alcacer.

Atletico Madrid’s Morata has rediscovered his best form in recent weeks, netting in five consecutive games in all competitions heading into this squad announcement.

Spain have injury concerns elsewhere in the squad, but Rodri has surprisingly been selected.

The Manchester City midfielder suffered a hamstring injury against Atalanta in the Champions League last month, and manager Pep Guardiola suggested he would not return until after the international break.

Moreno has opted against bringing in Dani Ceballos, though, after the Arsenal midfielder – who sustained a similar issue this week – was ruled out of the weekend’s Premier League action.

Jordi Alba is missing, too, meaning Jose Luis Gaya comes back into the squad.

Spain squad in full: David de Gea (Manchester United), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Pau Lopez (Roma); Jose Luis Gaya (Valencia), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Raul Albiol (Villarreal), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Juan Bernat (Paris Saint-Germain), Inigo Martinez (Athletic Bilbao); Rodri (Manchester City), Santi Cazorla (Villarreal), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Saul (Atletico Madrid), Fabian (Napoli); Paco Alcacer (Borussia Dortmund), Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Rodrigo (Valencia).