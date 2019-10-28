Wales without Swansea City defender Joe Rodon for crucial Euro 2020 qualifiers

Joe Rodon has been ruled out of Wales’ remaining two Euro 2020 qualifiers after suffering a fresh injury blow.

Swansea City defender Joe Rodon requires surgery on a fresh ankle injury and will miss Wales’ crucial Euro 2020 qualifiers with Azerbaijan and Hungary in November.

The 22-year-old has started three of Wales’ six qualifiers, including last month’s double-header with Slovakia and Croatia.

Rodon injured his ankle this month but sustained a new tendon issue in Swansea’s 3-0 defeat to Brentford on Tuesday, ruling him out of action for “a few months”.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper confirmed the lay-off after Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Cardiff City.

“Joe picked up a fresh injury on Tuesday. He’s going to need an operation next week,” Cooper said at his post-match news conference.

“We were worried because of the knock on the ankle. But it’s a new injury that’s ruled him out for a few months.

“He’s got a tendon injury that rules him out of the Wales games too. He was close to tears. But he stood by the side of the team and didn’t leave us for one minute.”

Wales face Azerbaijan in Baku on November 16 and Hungary in Cardiff three days later.

Ryan Giggs’ men are fourth in Group E ahead of their final two fixtures, four points adrift of second-place Hungary with a game in hand.