Steffen Freund: Germany have ‘no chance’ of winning Euro 2020

Ex-Germany midfielder Steffen Freund believes Joachim Low’s side are not capable of winning Euro 2020.

Germany have not won the event since 1996, when they beat the Czech Republic in a Wembley final.

Next year’s edition of the tournament will also conclude at Wembley and Germany have a strong recent record, having been finalists in 2008 before finishing third in 2012 and 2016.

But Germany did not make it out of the group stages at last year’s FIFA World Cup and Freund said the side’s depth is a problem.

“We have no chance of winning the Euro [2020],” Freund told Omnisport, speaking courtesy of the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour, driven by the new Nissan Juke.

“You will always have injured players and we need everybody healthy … in the past, World Cup 2002 for example, an easy start [and] so you can get on a run.

“This could be possible because this time, 24 teams will play [at the Euros].

“Of course I hope Germany will be able to win the Euro [2020], but I can’t imagine it at the moment.”

Freund said that Germany’s recent form showed why they are unlikely to seriously contend at Euro 2020, citing the first half of a 3-0 win against Estonia in Tallinn earlier this month as the perfect example.

It took a below-par Germany 51 minutes to open their account in that fixture.

“Looking at the team, there are many talented players new in the team,” Freund added.

“There were so many players injured during the last two games – that was not great and you could see in the first half against Estonia, how far away we are from the best in Europe, especially when we are missing key players.

“I’m not even talking about the world’s top.”

Germany sit second in Group C of Euro 2020 qualifying, with five wins from six matches.