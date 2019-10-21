Sule can forget about Euro 2020, says Bayern president Hoeness

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness believes Niklas Sule will miss the rest of the season after suffering an ACL tear at the weekend.

Niklas Sule can forget about featuring in Germany’s Euro 2020 campaign, according to Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness.

The 24-year-old underwent surgery on Sunday after scans confirmed he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the 2-2 Bundesliga draw with Augsburg.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Bayern’s Champions League clash with Olympiacos on Tuesday, Hoeness said: “Sule can forget the Euros. That’s all nonsense. He should focus on the next season now.”

Hoeness’ assessment will come as a blow to national team boss Joachim Low, who has made the former Hoffenheim man a central part of his side over the past few years.

Sule played the full 90 minutes in last week’s friendly against Argentina, as well as the Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia.

The centre-back has made 11 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this season.