The Bulgarian Football Union has accepted Krasimir Balakov’s resignation in the wake of Monday’s defeat to England.

Krasimir Balakov has resigned as head coach of Bulgaria four days on from the 6-0 Euro 2020 qualifying loss to England that was marred by racist abuse.

The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) confirmed Balakov’s departure following a meeting of its executive committee on Friday.

In a statement, the BFU attributed the 53-year-old’s resignation to substandard performances.

‘Bulgarian government, not Football Union, bears racism guilt’ says President

Bulgaria succumbed to a heavy defeat against the Three Lions in Sofia but not before their supporters subjected England players to racist chants, which forced the match to twice be halted in the first half.

“The performance of Bulgaria’s men’s national team in recent months has been described as unsatisfactory, which is why the national coach Krasimir Balakov resigned, which was accepted by the members of the [executive committee],” the BFU’s statement read.

Balakov initially said he did not hear the abuse directed at England’s players at Vasil Levski National Stadium but later apologised to Gareth Southgate’s squad and condemned the behaviour of the fans responsible.

“I would like to say very clearly: since there were cases of racial discrimination in Sofia, I would like to sincerely apologise to the English footballers and to all those who felt offended,” Balakov wrote in a letter posted to his official Facebook page.

We can confirm that @England players were subjected to abhorrent racist chanting while playing in the #EURO2020 qualifier against Bulgaria. This is unacceptable at any level of the game and our immediate focus is supporting the players and staff involved. — The FA (@FA) October 14, 2019

Balakov’s decision to quit after five months in charge follows that of BFU president Borislav Mihaylov, who was urged to stand down by Bulgarian prime minister Boyko Borissov.

The organisation’s former vice-president Mikhail Kasabov has been temporarily installed as Mihaylov’s replacement after two others rejected the opportunity, with an extraordinary congress to elect a new board on the agenda.

The BFU is facing disciplinary proceedings from UEFA in response to the ugly scenes at Monday’s match, during which several supporters appeared to perform Nazi salutes.