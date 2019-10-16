Concern for Manchester United as David De Gea limps out of Sweden v Spain

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea appears to be a major doubt for Sunday’s clash with Liverpool after getting injured for Spain.

Goalkeeper De Gea made a number of fine saves at the Friends Arena on Tuesday, including a fabulous double stop that immediately preceded Marcus Berg’s 50th-minute opener for the hosts.

But the damage appeared to have already been done at that stage, with 28-year-old appearing to be discomforted by his groin following a first-half clearance.

Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga warmed up extensively during half-time and De Gea made way with an hour played.

De Gea has been an ever-present for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men in the England’s top flight this season, although Sergio Romero will now be on standby to step in for United against the Premier League leaders.