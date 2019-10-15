England faced a tricky away test to Bulgaria in their quest for Euro 2020 qualification, after falling to a defeat in their previous match against the Czech Republic. The match itself was marred by racial abuse thrown by the home fans towards the English players, however, one-act by the team captain, Ivelin Popov earned huge praise.

FC Rostov star, and Bulgaria captain, Ivelin Popov earned huge praise from the football fraternity after he confronted his own fans at the half time interval. The Bulgarian support has thrown racist abuse at the England players and the team captain ultimately chose to talk to them and get them to stop.

Popov’s act of defiance against his own fans earned him praise from England and Manchester United star, Marcus Rashford. The youngster took to Twitter to laud his opponent, stating that it takes courage to do the right thing.

Also been told what the Bulgaria captain did at half-time. To stand alone and do the right thing takes courage and acts like that shouldn’t go unnoticed. #NoToRacism — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 14, 2019

England did have the last laugh on the night, as they thrashed the home side by six goals to nil. Marcus Rashford scored one himself, before Ross Barkley and Raheem Sterling added a brace each. Harry Kane wrapped up the proceedings by scoring the sixth and final goal of the game.