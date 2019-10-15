Marcus Rashford salutes England fans & Popov as Raheem Sterling responds on Twitter to racist abuse in Bulgaria win

England’s players thanked the travelling fans on Twitter after their 6-0 win over Bulgaria in Sofia was overshadowed by racist chanting.

Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling were among the England players to react on Twitter after racist chanting marred their 6-0 win over Bulgaria in Sofia.

Play was temporarily halted twice during the first half of Monday’s Euro 2020 qualifier at the Vasil Levski National Stadium after visiting players were subjected to racist abuse.

An announcement over the public address system was made during the first stoppage, while the second saw a section of home fans ejected from the venue.

Gareth Southgate’s side opted to return to the field following discussions in their changing room at half-time, while Bulgaria captain Ivelin Popov seen talking with some Bulgaria supporters during the break.

“Not an easy situation to play in and not one which should be happening in 2019. Proud we rose above it to take three points but this needs stamping out,” Rashford wrote on social media, along with a picture of him celebrating scoring the opening goal.

The Manchester United forward also thanked the travelling support as well as Popov, insisting his actions should not go unnoticed.

“Thankful to the brilliant England support. You got behind us in the most meaningful way possible tonight and we are all very grateful. Have a safe journey home and take care,” Rashford tweeted, to which he replied: “Also been told what the Bulgaria captain did at half-time. To stand alone and do the right thing takes courage and acts like that shouldn’t go unnoticed. #NoToRacism”

Club colleague Harry Maguire described the fan behaviour as “disgraceful” – and insisted action must be taken to make sure it does not happen again.

“The best way to bounce back. Proud of the team. There’s no place in football for that – disgraceful behaviour. Something must be done,” the defender tweeted.

Sterling quote-tweeted a story about Bulgaria head coach Krasimir Balakov declaring prior to the match how England had a bigger racism problem than his own country, replying: “Mmmmh … Not sure about this one chief”.

The Manchester City forward added in another post: “Feeling sorry for Bulgaria to be represented by such idiots in their stadium. Anyway.. 6-0 and we go back home, at least we did our job. Safe travel to our fans, u guys did well.”

Captain Harry Kane praised the way the England team remained united, as well as congratulating debutant Tyrone Mings.

“Great performance and I’m proud of the togetherness we showed in some disgraceful circumstances,” Kane wrote. “Racism has no place in society or football. It needs stamping out for good. Also a massive congrats to @OfficialTM_3 on a great debut.”

Former England international Rio Ferdinand, meanwhile, called on UEFA to take action. He wrote: “Let’s see punishment…”, which was followed by the governing body’s official Twitter handle.