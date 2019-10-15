Tyrone Mings handed debut as Gareth Southgate rings changes for Bulgaria v England

Aston Villa centre-back Tyrone Mings will make his England debut in Bulgaria as one of five changes made by Gareth Southgate

Tyrone Mings will make his international debut in England’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria in Sofia.

The Aston Villa centre-back has been selected ahead of Everton’s Michael Keane, with England boss Gareth Southgate ringing the changes after Friday’s surprise 2-1 loss to the Czech Republic.

Ben Chilwell comes in at left-back for the suspended Danny Rose, whose Tottenham team-mate Harry Winks will operate at the base of the midfield as Declan Rice drops to the bench.

Southgate has turned to two relatively more experienced heads in the form of Ross Barkley and Marcus Rashford, who replace Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho respectively.