Atletico Madrid confirm Stefan Savic hamstring injury

Stefan Savic has suffered an injury to his left hamstring, Atletico Madrid have confirmed.

The 28-year-old was substituted 39 minutes into Montenegro’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria on Friday.

His club side have now confirmed he suffered a muscle injury in his left hamstring but have not said how long he will be out of action for.

He will miss Montenegro’s qualifier against Kosovo on Monday and faces a race against time to be fit for Atleti’s LaLiga clash against Valencia on Saturday.

Savic has featured in seven games across all competitions for Diego Simeone’s side this season.