Zlatko Dalic hopeful of swift Luka Modric recovery

Luka Modric was injured for Croatia against Wales but, according to Zlatko Dalic, the problem should not keep him out of action.

Zlatko Dalic played down initial concerns over Luka Modric’s fitness after the Real Madrid midfielder was injured in Croatia’s 1-1 Euro 2020 qualifying draw with Wales.

Modric had to be helped off the field by Croatia’s medical staff with a minute of normal time remaining, having taken a knock as he fouled Harry Wilson and earned a booking in Cardiff on Sunday.

However, head coach Dalic soon explained the issue and hoped Modric would be able to make a swift recovery, with key matches to come for both Croatia – still chasing Euro 2020 qualification – and LaLiga leaders Madrid.

“[Modric] got hit in the muscle, which is awkward and quite painful, so he had to go off,” said Dalic, as reported by Gol.hr.

“He will certainly need a two to three-day break, but I hope he will be alright.”

Croatia would have qualified for next year’s European Championships by beating Wales away from home, yet Gareth Bale’s strike late in the first half cancelled out Nikola Vlasic’s opener.

Vlasic conceded he was a little surprised by Wales’ lack of ambition after equalising, given they are fourth in Group E and progress is now no longer in their hands.

Only a half-chance for Daniel James saw either goalkeeper worked in the second period.

“I think [Wales] did well in defence,” Vlasic said. “They were very compact – they knew what we were doing. They clearly analysed our match in Slovakia [a 4-0 Croatia win].

“We retreated a little after taking the lead because we knew this was an important match for them. They had to go forward, so we expected that they would open up more.

“But they closed everything pretty well. We didn’t manage to create five or six chances after half-time as in the first half.

“They didn’t want to play with us because they know we’re a better team and this is a big point for them.”