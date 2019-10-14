Roberto Martinez: My players are great ambassadors for Belgium

Belgium have eight wins from eight Group I games in Euro 2020 qualifying, leading to Roberto Martinez hailing his side’s character

Roberto Martinez described his team as great ambassadors for Belgium after they maintained their perfect record in Euro 2020 qualifying by beating Kazakhstan.

Martinez’s men had already secured their place at the finals, becoming the first team to do so with Thursday’s 9-0 defeat of San Marino.

A 2-0 victory away to Kazakhstan on Sunday kept Belgium’s winning streak going and they have kept clean sheets in seven successive qualifiers.

Goals from Michy Batshuayi and Thomas Meunier sealed their latest victory, but Martinez wants his side to remain focused despite sealing a Euro 2020 spot.

“We have an incredible group,” Martinez said. “You may have been born with a lot of talent, but the unbridled commitment they show every time, chapeau.

“It is a pleasure to work with these players. They are great ambassadors for Belgium and I am proud of them.

“If we really want to be critical, we should have scored more goals. But that didn’t bother me.

“Now we have to celebrate to work towards that important match in Russia. We have to end this campaign strongly there.”

200th clean sheet today celebrated with a win! pic.twitter.com/7STTy28hCE — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) October 13, 2019

Dennis Praet set up Batshuayi for the opening goal on his full debut for Belgium.

“It was not always easy here,” said the Leicester City midfielder.

“The Kazakhs played aggressively and we had to adjust for the artificial grass.

“Of course it is always easier to start in a team that is winning.”