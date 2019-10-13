David Beckham congratulates Sergio Ramos after breaking Spain record

David Beckham had some special words for former Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos, who made history on Saturday.

David Beckham hailed record-breaking Sergio Ramos after the Spain captain broke the country’s appearance record.

Ramos surpassed Iker Casillas’ record by earning his 168th cap in Spain’s 1-1 draw with Norway in Euro 2020 qualifying on Saturday.

The 33-year-old defender, who debuted in 2005, equalled the record last month before making his landmark appearance away to Norway.

Former Real Madrid team-mate Beckham congratulated Ramos in an Instagram video, which said: “My friend, mi amigo.

“This is an incredible moment for you. I just wanted to send you a message because you’ve played 168 games for your country.

“You must be very proud. Your family must be very proud. It’s an incredible moment, passing Iker.

“So, I’m very happy for you and your family. Congratulations my friend, a kiss for you. Enjoy the night.

“Lots of love my friend and congratulations.”